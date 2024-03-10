Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC will launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign today with a grand rally on Sunday at Kolkata, where lakhs of supporters from different districts are expected to participate to show their support to party chief Mamata Banerjee, affectionately called 'Didi'. Meanwhile, BJP is likely to hold a rally in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against Sheikh Shahjahan have surfaced. Here's all need to know about what's happening in Bengal on Sunday.

10 things to know about Mamata Banerjee's mega rally The Trinamool Congress is all set to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign with a grand rally on Sunday at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade Grounds, where party supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to galvanise supporters and set the tone for the upcoming elections.

Christened 'Jana Garjan Sabha', the grand rally on Sunday will be held at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds.

As per PTI , In a departure from conventional rally setups, the Trinamool Congress has opted for ramps to facilitate closer interaction between leaders and supporters during speeches. The three main stages interconnected by ramps aim to enhance engagement and connect with the grassroots.

, In a departure from conventional rally setups, the Trinamool Congress has opted for ramps to facilitate closer interaction between leaders and supporters during speeches. The three main stages interconnected by ramps aim to enhance engagement and connect with the grassroots. Mamata Banerjee and TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will take the centre-stage as the main speakers.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mamata posted a video urging people to join the march.

“Bengal's patience & courtesy should NOT be mistaken for its weakness. The Bohiragoto Jomidars must be reminded of this on March 10. The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade Ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights. Join us as we lead the people's movement for Bengal's secure future," she wrote.



As per Hindustan Times, six to eight lakh supporters and several block-level leaders are expected to flock from different districts to join the Kolkata rally.

The campaign will focus on the alleged withholding of the state's financial dues by the central government.

Speaking about the rally, TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “We are organising a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds after a long time. It is going to be a historic event. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a message which we will take to every nook and corner of West Bengal and ensure the defeat of the BJP in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state"

Ahead of the rally, Abhishek Banerjee personally inspected the venue on Saturday evening as party insiders predicted a massive turnout, ranging from six to eight lakh.

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed the TMC and branded the rally as "farewell rally". Suvendu Adhikari disparaged TMC's leaders as "goons and corrupt," predicting their "impending downfall".

The party will hold a rally in Sandeshkhali as a countermeasure.

The TMC's mega rally at Maidan, also known as Brigade Parade Grounds, a historic site initially established as a parade ground during the British colonial era, holds significance as this is the party's first large-scale gathering at Maidan since the January 2019 opposition meeting, where leaders from 19 opposition parties joined forces in a display of solidarity.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!