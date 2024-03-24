Lok Sabha polls 2024: Who is Congress Varanasi candidate Ajay Rai, contesting against PM Modi
Congress party's Varansai Lok Sabha candidate Ajai Rai was previously a BJP leader. He is a former five-time MLA from Varanasi.
With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Congress party released its 4th list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh in which it fielded Ajai Rai from Varanasi for the third time. Notably, Varanasi has been the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.
