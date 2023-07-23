Lok Sabha polls 2024: Who is likely to lead the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A?3 min read 23 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
As India prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, opposition parties have united under the banner of INDIA to challenge the ruling BJP-led NDA. The selection of a strong and unifying leader is a critical challenge for the alliance.
As India prepares for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, opposition parties have united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to challenge the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, amidst this grand coalition lies one of the most critical challenges - the selection of a strong and unifying leader to spearhead the bloc.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×