Lok Sabha polls 2024: Who is likely to lead the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A?

As India prepares for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, opposition parties have united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to challenge the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, amidst this grand coalition lies one of the most critical challenges - the selection of a strong and unifying leader to spearhead the bloc.

Noting it to be a very minor issue, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a concrete decision will be taken on this during the next meeting in Mumbai. He also said, discussions will also be held regarding seat sharing and campaign management.

Who are the biggest contenders to lead I.N.D.I.A?

The alliance's strength relies on the leader's ability to galvanise support, rally diverse parties together, and present a credible alternative to the NDA. Hence to lead the bloc, the biggest contenders are Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stalwart Sharad Pawar, and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as per political experts.

Now, the possibility of Sharad Pawar leading the opposition front is slim considering the turmoil in NCP, which recently witnessed the exit of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal. Also, age is another factor that can be counted as a disadvantage for octogenarian Sharad Pawar.

Mamata Banerjee is a flamboyant leader, who made many things possible in her political career, spanning over four decades. But the TMC supremo, unlike former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu who led a similar alliance in the 90s, lacks nationwide appeal.

Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, played a significant role in bringing all the parties together, but his past association with the NDA has raised trust issues among potential alliance members. Kumar has expressed a lack of political ambition, making him an improbable candidate for the top position.

Also, in terms of numbers, none of the parties - i.e. NCP, TMC, and JDU - have the majority to lead the coalition.

Hence, the spotlight inevitably falls on the two prominent Gandhi family members - Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. However, choosing either of them presents its own set of challenges and implications.

Rahul Gandhi's leadership has often been at the center of the "dynastic politics" debate, which the saffron party frequently uses as an accusation against the Congress. Nevertheless, his image underwent a transformation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and his poised actions following disqualification from parliament. Additionally, his US tour showcased a more statesman-like demeanor, bolstering his credibility. If Rahul Gandhi were chosen to lead the opposition, it could serve as a strategic move to attract the youth and progressive voters.

On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi is a respected and trusted leader among opposition parties. Over the last two decades, she has shown unwavering commitment to Indian politics. During UPA I, she declined the prime ministerial post, demonstrating her focus on the welfare of the party over personal ambition. However, her Italian lineage has been a point of contention in the past, and the saffron party might resurrect this issue to attack her candidature.

Congress has already declared this time it is not seeking to lead the new alliance. Kharge has pointed out it is not interested in “either power or the prime ministerial post".

Who is likely to lead opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A?

To conclude there are only two possibilities- Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, as per political analysts. Notably, a stronger opinion suggests that Sonia would be leading on paper while all other members of the opposition alliance will divide responsibilities and coordinate for every single step to accomplish 'Mission 2024' in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.