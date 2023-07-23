Lok Sabha polls 2024: Who is likely to lead the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A?

Rahul Gandhi's leadership has often been at the center of the "dynastic politics" debate, which the saffron party frequently uses as an accusation against the Congress. Nevertheless, his image underwent a transformation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and his poised actions following disqualification from parliament. Additionally, his US tour showcased a more statesman-like demeanor, bolstering his credibility. If Rahul Gandhi were chosen to lead the opposition, it could serve as a strategic move to attract the youth and progressive voters.

