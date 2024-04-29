Adityanath criticised Gandhi using a quote attributed to Nehru calling himself ‘accidental Hindu’, but a fact check traces the alleged remark to NB Khare in 1959.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has in a attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and veiled reference India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, said "they (Nehru-Gandhi family) call themselves accidental Hindus". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI on April 29, the BJP leader said: "People who do not know the history and geography of India will definitely make such irrelevant comments. When I talk about Rahul Gandhi, I remember that once these people called themselves accidental Hindus."

"India has a rich tradition and our sages, Maharajas, and every section of the society have contributed in their respective fields...Rahul ji never remembered the atrocities of the Mughals, who left no stone unturned to Islamise India...It is unfortunate that those who call themselves accidental Hindus cannot feel pride about India's heritage..." he added.

Did Nehru Really Say 'Accidental Hindu'? As per a fact check by Alt News, the first reference to this alleged remark crops up in 1959 and can be attributed to politician NB Khare. Academics credit Khare with having made this remark in reference to Jawaharlal Nehru.

The fact check found that Nehru's own words on being a Hindu in the 1929 resolution by the Indian National Congress demanding ‘purna swaraj’ from the British. In his INC presidentlal speech at Lahore, Nehru said the following on being a Hindu:

"I was born a Hindu but I do not know how far I am justified in calling myself one or in speaking on behalf of Hindus. But birth still counts in this country and by right of birth I venture to submit to the leaders of the Hindus that it should be their privilege to take the lead in generosity. Generosity is not only good morals, but is often good politics and sound expediency. And it is inconceivable to me that in a free India the Hindus can ever be powerless."

PM Modi takes 'Aurangzeb' jab at Rahul Gandhi Adityanath's comments came as the BJP and Congress traded jabs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Gandhi "doesn't remember people (Mughals) who destroyed our religious places". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of "maliciously twisting" every statement made by Gandhi to "inflame communal passions".

"The Prime Minister is gone beyond being pathetic. He maliciously and mischievously twists every statement of Rahul Gandhi to inflame, incite, and ignite communal prejudices and passions. His exit is inevitable and his realisation of that is making him more and more desperate. His campaign speeches are shameful really," Ramesh posted on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

