The political affairs committee (PAC) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet on Tuesday, the party said in a statement on February 26. The meeting will discuss the candidates for Lok Sabha polls, it said.

The meeting comes days after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and Congress sealed a seat-sharing deal for Delhi and other states. The meeting will be held at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi.

AAP is expected to declare names of candidates for Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab," said the party.

The nine-member PAC, is AAP's top decision-making body with Arvind Kejirwal as the national convenor. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Saturday announced a formal seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the remaining three will be contested by the Congress party, as part of the agreement between the two INDIA bloc partners.

As per the agreement, the Congress will field candidates in North East, Chandni Chowk, North West and the AAP will field candidates in New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi seats.

The parties have also agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement in Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa. The AAP will contest two seats - Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat.

In Haryana, AAP will contest on one seat (Kurukshetra). The Congress will contest on the lone seat in Chandigarh and in Goa too, the Congress will contest on both the seats.

The AAP has already announced three candidates for Assam and two candidates for Gujarat's Bharuch and Bhavnagar constituencies.

The AAP-Congress alliance is the second big agreement clinched in the beleaguered Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) after a similar seat sharing formula was agreed between the Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi were won by BJP in 2014 and 2019 general elections. In 2019, the Congress came second in five seats — East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk — and the AAP came second in two seats — North West Delhi and South Delhi.

