Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) leader Atishi alleged on May 22 that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “hatched a new conspiracy to target" her party and the people of Delhi. Atishi claimed that the BJP, through its Haryana government, has stopped the supply of Yamuna water to the national capital.

During a press conference, she said, “Ahead of the voting on May 25 (in Delhi), BJP has hatched a new conspiracy to target AAP and disturb the people of Delhi. Under this conspiracy, through its Haryana government, the BJP has stopped the water flow to Delhi," she alleged.

She further added, “This has been done to disturb the people of Delhi and cause a water crisis here. Yamuna water supply to Delhi is being stopped. An investigation revealed that the Haryana Government is stopping the Yamuna water flow to Delhi."

Swati Maliwal Assault Case

The latest allegations come amid the party's claims that AAP MP Swati Maliwal's accusations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar were due to the alleged “blackmail" by the BJP regarding her corruption case.

AAP has claimed the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief faces arrest in an illegal recruitment case and was being “blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of a “conspiracy" against Kejriwal. She accused the prime minister of “playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.

Kumar was arrested by Delhi police on May 18 from Kejriwal's residence, as per a senior officer. Maliwal recorded her statement before a magistrate on May 17 at the Tis Hazari court. The arrest led to AAP leaders protesting outside the BJP headquarters on May 19. Kejriwal also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to send anyone he wants to jail."

Atishi has claimed that the allegations against Kumar were baseless and that there was a conspiracy by the BJP to frame Kejriwal. “Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!