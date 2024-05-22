Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP ‘hatching conspiracy’ to target AAP and Delhi by cutting city's water supply, alleges Atishi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged on May 22 that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “hatched a new conspiracy to target" her party and the people of Delhi. Atishi claimed that the BJP, through its Haryana government, has stopped the supply of Yamuna water to the national capital.