Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party released the 4th list of candidates for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls on Friday. The list includes 15 names.

BJP 4th candidates list for Tamil Nadu Pon V Balaganapathy - Tiruvallur

RC Paul Kanagaraj- Chennai (North)

A Ashwathaman- Tiruvannamalai

KP Ramalingam- Namakkal

AP Muruganandam- Tiruppur

K Vasantharajan- Pollachi

VV Senthilnathan- Karur

P Karthiyayini-Chidambaram (SC)

SGM Ramesh- Nagapattinam

M Muruganandam- Thanjavur

Devanathan Yadav- Sivaganga

Raama Sreenivasan- Madurai

Raadhika Sarathkumar- Virudhunagar

B John Pandian- Tenkasi (SC)

A Namassivayam- Puducherry The BJP on Thursday released a list of nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu, fielding former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and Annamalai from Coimbatore.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will be in the fray from Nilgiris.

According to the list, senior leaders AC Shanmugam will contest from Vellore and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari.

In Tamil Nadu, BJP has formed an alliance with Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK). AIADMK exited as BJP ally last year.

The ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK will be in a direct contest against each other in a total of 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Chennai North, Chennai South, Kancheepuram (SC), Arakkonam, Arani, Salem, Erode, Theni, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Thoothukudi, Sriperumbudur, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur are the segments in which the two main Dravidian parties will face off against each other.

Polling in the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19. The BJP did not win a single seat from Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the previous Lok Sabha election, the DMK won 23 seats with 33.2% vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9% vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast vote in the general election.

