Congress party's national secretary and co-in-charge of Bihar Ajay Kapoor joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on March 13, in yet another blow to the grand-old-party ahead of Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kapoor, 56, who has been a Congress MLA from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh three times between 2002 and 2017, was speculated to be fielded by the party from Kanpur seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kapoor has been a MLA from Govind Nagar and Kidwai Nagar assembly seats in Kanpur. He, however, lost the UP assembly election from Kidwai Nagar seat in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kapoor's switch comes at a time when INDIA bloc partners in Bihar are working on a seat-sharing formula in Bihar ahead of general elections.

After joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday, Kapoor referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘yug purush’ (man if the era) and said that he wants to follow his vision.

Also Read : Maharashtra : Senior Congress leader and former minister Padmakar Valvi joins BJP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kapoor joins the league of Congress leaders who have joined the BJP and other parties ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024. Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former minister in Maharashtra Padmakar Valvi joined the BJP.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the schedule of April-May Lok Sabha polls in a few days from now. The BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in power at the Centre for the past ten years, and the party is seeking a record third successive term in office.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!