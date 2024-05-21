Lok Sabha elections: ‘I will visit Sandeshkhali when…’ — here is what Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in Basirhat
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee promises to visit the Sandeshkhali region soon after TMC candidate Haji Nurul wins the Basirhat seat.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amid criticism that the chief minister did not find it necessary to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal despite massive protests by local women over alleged sexual atrocities, CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would visit the region “within a few days". “As soon as our candidate Haji Nurul wins Basirhat, my first visit will be to Sandeshkhali within a few days. I will go to meet the people there," she said.