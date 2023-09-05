Ahead of polls, Mallikarjun Kharge drops Manmohan Singh, other veteran Congress leaders from Central Election Committee2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Congress drops Manmohan Singh from Central Election Committee; constitutes new panel for upcoming state elections.
Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a 16-member Central Election Committee in which he has dropped the names of several veteran leaders of the party including Manmohan Singh. Kharge recast the CEC on Monday, inducting various leaders and removing senior leaders like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other veterans like A K Antony, Janardan Dwivedi, and M Veerappa Moily.