National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on March 8 that his party would not agree on a seat-share deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on South Kashmir's Anantnag seat.

Omar's remark come as a setback for the opposition INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Both National Conference and Mehbooba mufti-led PDP are parties in INDIA bloc from Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have told you... the party that is number 3 has no right to ask for a seat. If I had been told, before joining INDIA, we would have to weaken ourselves for another member, I would have never joined," said Omar Abdullah Omar cited the PDP's 2019 poll performance as the reason for not forging an alliance. The Anantnag seat is represented by NC's Hasnain Masoodi in the Lok Sabha.

Omar's swipe at the PDP underlined the rift between the two regional parties. Both the parties have declared to contest the Lok Sabha polls on their own.

Jammu and Kashmir sends five members to the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has two members from Jammu while the NC holds all three seats of Kashmir Valley. The lone seat from Ladakh is with the BJP.

Hours after Omar's remarks, Mehbooba Mufti responded and blamed for breaking the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of regional parties. She also said PDP was down but certainly not out in Jammu and Kashmir.

PAGD or the Gupkar Alliance had come up as a united front of regional political parties, the NC and the PDP , against the BJP to collectively fight for the restoration of Article 370. Later the alliance won the District Development Council polls in the Union Territory.

Mehbooba Mufti, also former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is keen to contest from Anantnag seat but the National Conference wants to fight all three Kashmir seats, including Anantnag.

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, after delimitation, comprises the south Kashmir areas of Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, and Rajouri-Poonch areas in Jammu. Before delimitation, the Anantnag seat comprised only the four south Kashmir districts - Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag.

