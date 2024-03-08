With Congress likely to announce its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, senior leader and MP Jairam Ramesh cited that the candidates will decided only after thorough discussion. He also said that the grand old party follows a set procedure for this.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ramesh said, "No matter what Smriti Irani says, we have a procedure. There will be a meeting, discussions will be done and then the list of candidates will come out."

“I believe the announcement of candidates from the states that were discussed during yesterday's meeting, will be done today or tomorrow...CEC will decide from where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest elections from..."

