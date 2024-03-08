Lok Sabha elections 2024: Smriti Irani can say whatever....: Jairam Ramesh's response on Congress candidate from Amethi
I believe the announcement of candidates from the states that were discussed during yesterday's meeting, will be done today or tomorrow, Jairam Ramesh informed
With Congress likely to announce its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, senior leader and MP Jairam Ramesh cited that the candidates will decided only after thorough discussion. He also said that the grand old party follows a set procedure for this.