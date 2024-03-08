Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha elections 2024: Smriti Irani can say whatever....: Jairam Ramesh's response on Congress candidate from Amethi
BREAKING NEWS

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Smriti Irani can say whatever....: Jairam Ramesh's response on Congress candidate from Amethi

Sanchari Ghosh

  • I believe the announcement of candidates from the states that were discussed during yesterday's meeting, will be done today or tomorrow, Jairam Ramesh informed

Mint Image

With Congress likely to announce its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, senior leader and MP Jairam Ramesh cited that the candidates will decided only after thorough discussion. He also said that the grand old party follows a set procedure for this.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ramesh said, "No matter what Smriti Irani says, we have a procedure. There will be a meeting, discussions will be done and then the list of candidates will come out."

“I believe the announcement of candidates from the states that were discussed during yesterday's meeting, will be done today or tomorrow...CEC will decide from where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest elections from..."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
