Taking a jibe at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those who cannot win elections have come to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

The country is punishing the Congress for its “sins" and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to find candidates to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election, said Modi while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Jalore.

“The Congress party itself is responsible for the condition it has reached today. Earlier, Rajasthan sent former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha, and now you have another leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha (Sonia Gandhi)," Modi said.

“Those who cannot contest elections, cannot win elections have fled the field. This time, they have come to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. The condition of Congress is so bad," he also said.

Sonia Gandhi is among the MPs elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in February this year. Several other Congress leaders have also not been fielded in this Lok Sabha election.

“Congress hollowed the country by spreading the termites of ‘parivaarwad’ and corruption. The youth of the country is so angry with Congress that it doesn't want to see their face again," the PM further said.

“In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong," PM Modi claimed.

“The Congress has itself to blame for its present condition ... The party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats on its own. Today, the condition of Congress is such that it is unable to find candidates," he also said. “They have formed an opportunistic INDI Alliance, (it is like) a kite whose string has been cut before it could fly."

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats. The first phase of polling for 12 seats was held on April 19, while the remaining 13 will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

