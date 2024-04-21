Lok Sabha polls: Those who can’t win election have come to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan: Modi in a jibe at Sonia Gandhi
The country is punishing the Congress for its ‘sins’ and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to find candidates to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election, says Modi
Taking a jibe at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those who cannot win elections have come to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
