West Bengal: TMC Mimi Chakraborty resigns as Lok Sabha MP

West Bengal: TMC Mimi Chakraborty resigns as Lok Sabha MP

Livemint

  • West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader Mimi Chakraborty resigned from the post of an MP on Thursday.

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

Trinamool Congress leader Mimi Chakraborty resigned from the post of a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. She reportedly handed over her resignation to TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chakraborty was an MP from Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal.

According India TV report, Banerjee has not yet accepted Chakraborty's resignation. Moreover, the TMC leader has not sent her resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker, India Today reported.

The reason for her reason is not clear yet. However, News18 reported that Chakraborty alleged "mental torture" within the party as reason for quitting as MP.

