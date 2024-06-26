Lok Sabha Speaker Election: It's official now! Om Birla, the NDA nominee, was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker today, June 26, through a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was adopted via voice votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The house echoed with 'Ayes' and 'Noes', and the pro-tem speaker, Bhartruhari Mahtab, declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house. The opposition, which had filed K Suresh as the Speaker candidate of the INDIA bloc, did not press for a division vote.

"I declare Om Birla as the Speaker," Mahtab announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi escorted Om Birla to the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. “I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years, " said PM Modi.

"Your warm smile brightens up the entire House," Prime Minister Modi said to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting for the Lok Sabha Speaker happened for the first time. The opposition broke the tradition of unanimously choosing the speaker. The opposition has put forth a condition for the deputy speaker, which is that democracy does not run on conditions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion today in the Lok Sabha to choose Om Birla as the lower house Speaker amid a tussle for the post with the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The battle for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post emerged between BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan, and Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Mavelikara, Kerala. This followed the NDA's rejection of the opposition INDIA bloc's demand to allocate the Deputy Speaker's position to them in exchange for their support for the NDA nominee.

With 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA showcased its majority to ensure Om Birla's return to the position he held in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and is scheduled to conclude on July 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

