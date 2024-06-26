BJP's Om Birla is likely to be next Lok Sabha Speaker unless...
The Lok Sabha Speaker election is set for 11 AM today, with Om Birla from the BJP facing Kodikunnil Suresh from the Congress. The BJP and Congress have issued whips for their members to be present. Om Birla is likely to win with the NDA's majority unless there are unexpected defections
The stage is set for a significant political contest. The Lok Sabha Speaker election is scheduled for 11 AM today, June 26. The contest will see the BJP's Om Birla face the Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh. The ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress Party have issued three-line whips to their members, mandating their presence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday from 11 am until the end of the proceedings.