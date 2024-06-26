BJP's Om Birla is likely to be next Lok Sabha Speaker unless...

The Lok Sabha Speaker election is set for 11 AM today, with Om Birla from the BJP facing Kodikunnil Suresh from the Congress. The BJP and Congress have issued whips for their members to be present. Om Birla is likely to win with the NDA's majority unless there are unexpected defections

The stage is set for a significant political contest. The Lok Sabha Speaker election is scheduled for 11 AM today, June 26. The contest will see the BJP's Om Birla face the Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh. The ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress Party have issued three-line whips to their members, mandating their presence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday from 11 am until the end of the proceedings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will BJP's Om Birla be the 18th Lok Sabha Speaker in Modi 3.0 Govt? Om Birla of the BJP-led NDA coalition will likely become the next Speaker of the Lok Sabha, barring any instances of cross-voting. Government vs Opposition for Lok Sabha Speaker post: Here's a breakdown of the numbers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NDA, led by the BJP, has \293 MPs.

Including allies like the TDP (16 seats) and JD(U) (12 seats)

With the support of YSRCP, the NDA's numbers further rose to 297 MPs.

In contrast, the opposition INDIA bloc comprises 234 MPs.

According to PTI, three independent members of the Lok Sabha will likely support the Opposition. Given the NDA's substantial majority of 297 MPs (including allies and supported parties), Om Birla's election as the Speaker appears highly probable unless there are unexpected defections or instances of cross-voting where members from the NDA coalition vote against their candidate.

Also Read: BJP's Om Birla vs Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker election today What is cross-voting? Cross-voting in elections refers to the practice where a voter casts their ballot in favour of a candidate or party other than the one they officially support or are affiliated with. This can happen for various reasons, such as dissatisfaction with the candidate from their party, agreement with the policies of another candidate or party, or other personal or strategic considerations.

Cross-voting can occur in different types of elections, including presidential, parliamentary, and local elections, and even in legislative votes on specific issues, where members may vote against their party's stance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discussion about cross-voting and coalition dynamics becomes relevant in the context of the current Modi government because:

1)The Modi government is not formed solely by the BJP but includes various allies.

2)Allies like Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and N. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP have a history of switching alliances or supporting different coalitions based on political considerations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TMC keeps INDIA BLOC on edge The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has voiced dissatisfaction with the Congress's choice of K Suresh as their nominee for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, stating they were not consulted. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee expressed that the decision to nominate K Suresh was made unilaterally without any prior discussion or consultation with them."We were not approached or involved in any debate. Unfortunately, this decision was taken unilaterally," Hindustan Times quoted Abhishek Banerjee as saying. The TMC intends to announce its position before today's election.

Lok Sabha Speaker Election timings The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26 at 11 am. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!