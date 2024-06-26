Lok Sabha Speaker Election today: Why INDIA bloc forced a contest despite numbers stacked in NDA's favour. 5 points
Usually, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is appointed with consensus between the ruling and the opposition camps. While the Speaker is from the ruling camp, the Deputy Speaker’s chair is traditionally reserved for an opposition MP to ensure a balanced House.
The newly-elected Members of Parliament (MP) will vote to elect the Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha today on June 26. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, is up against INDIA bloc leader and eight-term Congress Parliamentarian K Suresh for the crucial post.