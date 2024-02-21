After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his party leader Ravidas Mehrotra also confirmed that the SP and the Congress will contest Lok Sabha Election 2024 together. Mehrotra also shared details of the seat-sharing deal and said that the SP will contest elections on 63 seats, while the Congress will fight on 17 seats.

On Monday, the SP had said it offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress. The two political parties are partners in the INDIA bloc, formed by opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general elections.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly spoke with Akhilesh Yadav over phone on Wednesday to break the deadlock on Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh and give a final shape to an alliance at the earliest, sources told news agency PTI.

Sources said the alliance had been all but sealed and the only seat on which the SP had to take a call was Shrawasti which the Congress is asking for. The sources added that earlier the Congress was being given a "raw deal" with seats where winnability was low and the party was asking for alternative constituencies.

What SP-Congress deal may look like

As per PTI, the Congress has got seats such as Sitapur and Barabanki. Besides these seats, the Congress is also likely to get Kanpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri and Jhansi among others. In the Moradabad division, the Congress was asking for two seats but has agreed on Amroha alone, the sources said.

