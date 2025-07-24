‘Loktantar’ or ‘Loktantra’? Did INDIA bloc fumble on Hindi word for Democracy? Here is what we know

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked the Congress party-led INDIA bloc opposition for misspelling the Hindi word ‘loktantra’ for democracy in their protest posters.

Advertisement

The Opposition members were seen holding up posters criticising the state of democracy during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. But the word 'loktantra' (democracy) was mistakenly written as ‘loktantar,’ drawing quick ridicule from BJP leaders.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya pointed out the error, saying, " It's Loktantra, not Loktantar." The BJP also shared the poster with a spelling error on its X handle.

Advertisement

The jibe came as opposition MPs, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, staged a demonstration at Parliament’s Makar Dwar over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

"Can't blame Congress. They can neither spell nor save Loktantra. they believe in Parivar Tantra and Emergency. Surely they can spell and save that," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

The apparent spelling error unleashed a debate on social media over the correct spelling of the word Loktantra

The apparent spelling error unleashed a debate on social media over the correct spelling of the word Loktantra

Advertisement

A user said there was nothing wrong with the spelling and it was like people spell ‘Satyendar’ differently, sometimes as Satyendra too.

Also Read | Parliament set to debate Tribes Reservation Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill today

“It is Adobe unsupported font issue. College mein bahut hota that,” said a social media user.

Can't blame Congress. They can neither spell nor save Loktantra.

A Hindi language expert said the word was grammatically correct as it would also be pronounced as ‘Loktantra’.