‘Loktantar’ or ‘Loktantra’? Did INDIA bloc fumble on Hindi word for Democracy? Here is what we know

A spelling ‘error’ or perhaps a typo on a protest poster by the opposition INDIA bloc ignites a fierce exchange between the BJP and the Congress. Amidst mockery and debates on grammar, the incident highlights the fragility of political discourse in India. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated24 Jul 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among opposition members at a protest over the electoral roll revision. (PTI)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked the Congress party-led INDIA bloc opposition for misspelling the Hindi word ‘loktantra’ for democracy in their protest posters. 

The Opposition members were seen holding up posters criticising the state of democracy during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. But the word 'loktantra' (democracy) was mistakenly written as ‘loktantar,’ drawing quick ridicule from BJP leaders.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya pointed out the error, saying, " It's Loktantra, not Loktantar." The BJP also shared the poster with a spelling error on its X handle.

The jibe came as opposition MPs, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, staged a demonstration at Parliament’s Makar Dwar over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

"Can't blame Congress. They can neither spell nor save Loktantra. they believe in Parivar Tantra and Emergency. Surely they can spell and save that," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

A user said there was nothing wrong with the spelling and it was like people spell ‘Satyendar’ differently, sometimes as Satyendra too.

“It is Adobe unsupported font issue. College mein bahut hota that,” said a social media user.

Can't blame Congress. They can neither spell nor save Loktantra.

A Hindi language expert said the word was grammatically correct as it would also be pronounced as ‘Loktantra’. 

“Bas humare yahan Loktantra ko aise likhne ki parampara nahi hai. (It may be traditionally incorrect. But the pronunciation remains the same),” the expert said. 

 
