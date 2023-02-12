Home / Politics / News /  London is losing its crown as a luxury shopping destination
Back

US tourists can get a much better deal on a new Louis Vuitton handbag in Paris than in London. It is becoming a problem for the British capital and its home-grown luxury brands.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x