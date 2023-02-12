London is losing its crown as a luxury shopping destination
Changes to tax-free rules mean visitors from America, and soon China, are now more likely to bypass the U.K. capital for Paris or Milan
US tourists can get a much better deal on a new Louis Vuitton handbag in Paris than in London. It is becoming a problem for the British capital and its home-grown luxury brands.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×