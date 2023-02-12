London is losing its crown as a luxury shopping destination

The U.K. tax rules aren’t an issue for major brands like Louis Vuitton or Gucci, which can recoup lost London sales in their European flagship stores. Even Burberry is global enough that it can make up the revenues elsewhere. But it has noticed a change in buying patterns. Burberry’s finance chief recently said sales to Middle Eastern travelers in its latest quarter were up 122% in its European stores compared with the same period in 2019, but only 14% in the U.K.