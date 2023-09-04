Abhishek Yadav, the national president of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini, has outlined the scope and aims of the 'Desh Bachao Desh Banao Samajwadi Cycle Yatra'. This massive cycling expedition is turning heads as it traverses Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kicking off from Prayagraj on August 9, the yatra has already made its mark. Nine districts in Bundelkhand and eastern UP have been covered, accumulating over 2,000 kilometres on bicycles—the Samajwadi Party's election symbol.

Also Read: Shoe hurled at senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya | Watch Abhishek Yadav, in an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, indicated that the journey was initiated by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

He stated the yatra's recent halt was in Sultanpur and its next destinations included Ayodhya district, and other locations in eastern UP such as Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Kushinagar.

Abhishek Yadav mentioned to the publication that the yatra would then shift gears from eastern to central UP. The first phase is expected to conclude in Lucknow, on the birth anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party's founder.

Structured in two phases, the yatra will resume its second leg on December 6, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's death anniversary. It will culminate at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on January 26.

Also Read: 'BJP released bulls': Akhilesh Yadav accuses CM Adityanath of derailing Samajwadi Party event in Fatehpur Throughout the journey, the cyclists have been hosting brief events. Teaming up with local party workers, these events focus on critical issues such as inflation, unemployment and attacks on the Constitution. Privatisation of government sectors like education and transport are also being discussed, according to The Indian Express.

In terms of scale, the Yatra is ambitious. Abhishek Yadav revealed that the initial phase aims to cover around 10,000 km, with an overall target of 25,000 km. The current venture stands as the longest cycle yatra not just in Uttar Pradesh but across the nation, as per Yadav.

