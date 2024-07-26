According to parliamentary regulations, in the absence of the Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the deputy Chairman or a panel of vice chairpersons is responsible for presiding over the sessions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was presiding over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament on Thursday, has sought to move a breach of parliament privilege against an X user who she referred to as 'PawPaw brigade'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the Maharashtra MP, accused the X user who goes by the name “Mr Sinha" of not only being “sexist" but also insulting the Rajya Sabha chair, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Look at their meltdown. However, this tweet is more about breach of parliament privilege and not just sexist but also accusing the Hon. VP of India who is the Chairman of the house," Chaturvedi said in the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will request Hon. Chairman to allow breach of privilege motion against PawPaw brigade champ here who has no idea that RS has a chairperson and not a speaker," she added.

She was reacting to the X user's post: “The most embarrassing moment for the speaker chair.. what a fall.... How did she reach there???"

The X user had also accused Chaturvedi of "trying to humiliate" Pune MP Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni because she was speaking in Marathi and not "her 'polish' language English" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Uddhav Thackeray's RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tried to humiliate the MP from Pune, Maharashtra because she was speaking in Marathi but not her "posh" language English? She kept shouting at her... What does she think of herself? And what happened to UT's Marathi ashmita?" wrote @MrSinha_.

To this, Sena UBT MP said both Dr Medha Kulkarni and Rajni Patil ji spoke in Marathi, and that too without interruption.

“This pawpaw champ bhakt is truly having a meltdown of the worst kind. Dr Medha Kulkarni and Rajni Patil ji both spoke in Marathi and without interruption barring when her own ally sitting in the front row had a hissy fit and asked her to sit down multiple times so that he could be disrespectful to the chair," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Also paw paw champ, understand parliamentary proceedings in the RS and the rule book. Cry some more," she added.

According to parliamentary regulations, in the absence of the Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the deputy Chairman or a panel of vice chairpersons is responsible for presiding over the sessions. Chaturvedi, a member of this panel, was in charge during the session.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!