‘Lord Jagannath Bhakt of PM Modi’: BJP's Sambit Patra sparks major controversy
Sambit Patra's remarks drew a sharp reaction from Opposition parties, with the local Congress unit calling it a direct attack on Odisha Asmita.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Monday sparked a major controversy while speaking with reporters during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 and the second phase of the Odisha Assembly election. While speaking about Odisha's culture, Sambit Patra said that “Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi". His remarks drew a sharp reaction from Opposition parties, with the local Congress unit calling it a direct attack on Odisha ‘Asmita’ (pride).