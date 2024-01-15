Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Singh has taken a jibe at PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consecration ceremony, scheduled for 22 January, will be attended by hundreds of VVIPs and the central government has ensured it to make it the most grand and memorable moment.

However, the RJD leader, who is also the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lal Prasad Yadav in a purported video asked people, "Is it necessary that Lord Ram will come to Ayodhya only on January 22?"

Yadav claimed that he had a dream in which Lord Ram said that he wouldn't come to Ayodhya on 22 January, and added, "They (BJP) are just pretending and doing a drama...The importance of Lord Ram seems to fade once elections are done".

Last week, Yadav slammed his colleague Chandrashekhar for making a controversial remark against Lord Ram.

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar said, "If you get injured, where will you go? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or school? Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) said the same thing that had been said by Savitribai Phule. What is wrong here? He quoted Savitribai Phule. Isn't education necessary?... We should be cautious of pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism...When Lord Ram resides in each one of us and everywhere, where will you go to look for him?... The sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation, used for filling the pockets of a few conspirators in society...".

Following this, Yadav said humanity should be regarded as the foremost religion and urged people to exercise caution when making statements related to religion.

"The biggest religion should be humanity and it should be followed. Such statements should be avoided before saying anything on religion," Yadav said.

Before this, the Bihar minister said that Lord Ram would only come home after the INDIA bloc wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Prime Minister has announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

