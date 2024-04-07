‘Lord Ram doesn't…,’ Mamata Banerjee warns ‘BJP will riot’ in Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses central investigating agencies of pressuring TMC leaders to join BJP or face action, claiming NIA, ED, CBI are working as 'arms' of BJP.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the members of the BJP are rioting in different parts of the state and using central agencies to harass TMC leaders and activists to join the saffron party.
