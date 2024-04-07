West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses central investigating agencies of pressuring TMC leaders to join BJP or face action, claiming NIA, ED, CBI are working as 'arms' of BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the members of the BJP are rioting in different parts of the state and using central agencies to harass TMC leaders and activists to join the saffron party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a public rally in Purulia, she said, “Hold rallies and meetings but do not riot. It is they (BJP) who will riot. Voting is on 19 April and they will riot on 17 April. Lord Ram does not tell you to riot but these people will riot and by rioting, they will get NIA to enter the state."

She also said agencies such as the ED, CBI, NIA and the I-T Department were working as "arms" of the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Agencies such as the NIA, ED and CBI are being used to harass TMC leaders. They are carrying out raids without prior information, and barging into houses. What the women would do if someone entered their house when everyone was asleep in the dead of night?" she pointed out referring to Saturday's incident in Bhupatinagar where a team of the NIA was attacked by a mob when it went to arrest two accused in a blast case.

"The agencies are asking our leaders and activists to either join the BJP or face action," she alleged.

Asking people not to fall for any provocation, Banerjee alleged the BJP was fanning communal passions during Ram Navami. The chief minister also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of depriving West Bengal of funds for MGNREGA and PM-Awas schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She said the state government will provide ₹1.2 lakh for building houses for the poor.

"The EC will not give permission to us to give the money now. After the elections, we will construct the houses of the poor," she said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

