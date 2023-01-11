Home / Politics / News /  Los Angeles at greater flood risk than government estimates, study shows

Heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and road closures across Los Angeles on Tuesday, as the state’s latest storm pummeled Southern California. Officials issued flash-flood warnings across much of the county, as more than 6 inches of rain fell in under 24 hours in some areas before easing in the afternoon. The string of recent storms that has hit California since Christmas has caused flooding, power outages and 16 deaths statewide, according to the governor.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout