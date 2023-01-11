Los Angeles at greater flood risk than government estimates, study shows4 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Hundreds of thousands of people, billions in property exposed to inundation from inland rainfall
Heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and road closures across Los Angeles on Tuesday, as the state’s latest storm pummeled Southern California. Officials issued flash-flood warnings across much of the county, as more than 6 inches of rain fell in under 24 hours in some areas before easing in the afternoon. The string of recent storms that has hit California since Christmas has caused flooding, power outages and 16 deaths statewide, according to the governor.