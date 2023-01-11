Los Angeles at greater flood risk than government estimates, study shows
Hundreds of thousands of people, billions in property exposed to inundation from inland rainfall
Hundreds of thousands of people, billions in property exposed to inundation from inland rainfall
Heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and road closures across Los Angeles on Tuesday, as the state’s latest storm pummeled Southern California. Officials issued flash-flood warnings across much of the county, as more than 6 inches of rain fell in under 24 hours in some areas before easing in the afternoon. The string of recent storms that has hit California since Christmas has caused flooding, power outages and 16 deaths statewide, according to the governor.
Heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and road closures across Los Angeles on Tuesday, as the state’s latest storm pummeled Southern California. Officials issued flash-flood warnings across much of the county, as more than 6 inches of rain fell in under 24 hours in some areas before easing in the afternoon. The string of recent storms that has hit California since Christmas has caused flooding, power outages and 16 deaths statewide, according to the governor.
But the flood risk in Los Angeles is much greater than what the latest storm delivered, according to a study published in October. Hundreds of thousands of residents and billions of dollars in property are exposed to widespread flood risk in Los Angeles, a greater impact than federal flood zones suggest.
But the flood risk in Los Angeles is much greater than what the latest storm delivered, according to a study published in October. Hundreds of thousands of residents and billions of dollars in property are exposed to widespread flood risk in Los Angeles, a greater impact than federal flood zones suggest.
“Watching these storms roll in really reaffirms how poorly prepared we are for any type of street and road flooding. We’re seeing highways and roads across California being impacted by floodwater, or downright blocked," said Dr. Brett Sanders, a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at University of California, Irvine, and lead author of the study published in Nature Sustainability.
The study, which uses topographical models and river, precipitation and tidal data to design flood scenarios of varying severities, maps out how a once-in-100-years flood event could inundate an estimated 425,000 residents in Los Angeles County with water levels 1 foot high and expose $56 billion in property to flooding. The study calculates that the most recent Federal Emergency Management Agency flood hazard maps for the county estimate 23,169 people live in 100-year flood zones.
During this week’s storm, the Los Angeles area has largely avoided the worst, but rain flooded roads, mudslides formed in canyons and a massive sinkhole swallowed two cars.
A 100-year flood risk is what the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses to determine flood zones, where mortgage lenders typically require flood insurance.
“The line on the map of a Flood Insurance Rate Map does not determine whether you should or should not purchase flood insurance," said David Maurstad in October ahead of the study’s release. Mr. Maurstad is a senior official at FEMA and executive of the National Flood Insurance Program, a program managed by FEMA that enables homeowners to purchase federally backed flood insurance. “The price of a property’s premium is the best indicator of a property’s flood risk. When it comes to flood risk, we know: where it can rain, it can flood."
Nearly six million properties across the U.S. have a substantial risk of flooding that isn’t disclosed by federal flood maps, according to maps released in 2020 by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research firm that advocates for providing homeowners with more information about the hazard. The organization said its maps show more properties with 1% flood risk because they include parts of the country that FEMA hasn’t mapped, use current climate data and incorporate rainfall-related flooding.
A spokesperson for the National Flood Insurance Program declined to comment on this study specifically, but said, “Such efforts generally complement FEMA flood maps and our efforts to improve the nation’s resilience to flooding."
The study highlights the particular risk in Los Angeles from rainfall.
The city’s vulnerability is driven by land use change where development leads to increased water runoff rates, the study says. “Big cities like Los Angeles have been expanding with just massive impervious surfaces," said Dr. Sanders. “If the land surface is completely impervious, then all of the rainfall is transformed to runoff. When we have natural land surfaces like grasslands and forests, then only a fraction of the rainfall becomes runoff." The author also suggests waterways that channel rain to the ocean and the region’s dams are in too poor a condition to handle a 100-year flood event.
One-foot deep flooding from excess rainfall would affect 247,000 people and expose about $41 billion of property, according to models. One-foot deep flooding from river overtopping would reach over 217,000 people and expose $20 billion. The same depth of flooding from coastal flooding would affect a few thousand people and put far less property at risk.
One of the reviewers of the study, Dr. Paul Bates, a professor of hydrology at the University of Bristol who studies flooding, said, “Migration, development, population growth can all increase future flood risk."
From 1861 to 1862, a catastrophic series of storms lasting 45 days struck California, causing the Great Flood, destroyed a third of the state’s taxable properties and wrought widespread losses of livestock and agriculture, according to the United States Geological Survey.
In recent years, prolonged rainfall across northern and central California in 2017 caused an estimated $1.8 billion in property and infrastructure damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while precipitation from an “atmospheric river" in 2021 brought more than 7 inches of rain from southern California to the central California coast causing $1.2 billion in damage.
Forecasts predict a reprieve from rain in Los Angeles for a few days until the next storm hits this weekend.