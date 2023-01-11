Los Angeles at greater flood risk than government estimates, study shows

The city’s vulnerability is driven by land use change where development leads to increased water runoff rates, the study says. “Big cities like Los Angeles have been expanding with just massive impervious surfaces," said Dr. Sanders. “If the land surface is completely impervious, then all of the rainfall is transformed to runoff. When we have natural land surfaces like grasslands and forests, then only a fraction of the rainfall becomes runoff." The author also suggests waterways that channel rain to the ocean and the region’s dams are in too poor a condition to handle a 100-year flood event.