Low-income nations turn to risky bank loans
Bond markets shut to developing economies such as Kenya and Ghana, raising risks of debt problems spinning out of control
Fragile developing nations frozen out of global bond markets have turned to an old—and some say risky—source of money to plug budget gaps: syndicated loans.
Kenya and Ghana, buffeted by high commodity prices and surging borrowing costs, are among the countries that have said they won’t be able to issue foreign-currency bonds this year. They would instead borrow using syndicated loans, a type of direct lending from big commercial banks.
They join more than a dozen governments across Africa and the Middle East that have taken out syndicated loans worth about $13 billion this year through June, according to a Standard Chartered analysis of Dealogic data. That is nearly double the $6.7 billion in the same period last year.
In July, no emerging-market government issued any foreign-currency bonds worldwide, according to research firm Tellimer. That is the most significant drought in financing since the “taper tantrum" of 2013, when fears over the withdrawal of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies sent global markets into a tailspin.
“Countries that find themselves shut out of the bond market, they’re coming to us and asking what’s possible in the loan market," said Charles Corbett, managing director in the Africa financing solutions team at Standard Chartered.
Syndicated loans, which are pooled among a group of lenders, were the dominant source of private foreign funding for emerging markets until the Latin American debt crisis of the 1980s.
Burned by lengthy restructurings, banks stepped back from financing developing nations’ budgets—though they continued to lend for trade and infrastructure projects. Governments, meanwhile, turned to bond markets, which promised greater transparency and lower costs.
That has changed this year. Sky-high bond yields have made bank loans appear relatively cheap.
The shift toward syndicated loans comes as the weakest developing markets face increased risks of debt problems spinning out of control, as they have in Sri Lanka and Zambia. Roughly 60% of low-income countries are in or at risk of debt distress, according to the International Monetary Fund, indicating an imminent need for restructuring.
Tighter monetary policy from the Fed has sapped investor demand for high-risk assets such as emerging-market bonds. The U.S. dollar is the strongest it has been in decades, making it more expensive for developing countries to pay back debts in the U.S. currency. Higher commodity prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine have fallen disproportionately hard on developing economies, where a greater share of income is spent on food.
Kenya dropped plans to issue a roughly $1 billion foreign bond in June and is now working to secure a syndicated loan from banks. The government said it faces an estimated budget gap of $7 billion this fiscal year, driven in part by spending on subsidized fuel for consumers.
“It’s been a shock that [Kenya is] pivoting back to syndicated loans," said Churchill Ogutu, a Kenya-based economist at the African bank IC Group. “The feeling is that with syndicated loans, they have been quite opaque," he said, since governments often don’t publish as much detail about the borrowings as they do with bonds.
Syndicated loans also are often shorter-term than bonds, with many lasting for around five years. And unlike bonds, which tend to have fixed rates, borrowing costs on syndicated loans march in lockstep with the Fed, whose rates are rising at the fastest pace in decades.
Mr. Ogutu estimates Kenya would pay an interest rate of between 5% and 7%, plus an interest rate benchmark known as SOFR, or the secured overnight financing rate. That rate was at 2.27% Friday and would rise further as the Fed continues to boost borrowing costs.
Even if rates rise further, that might still be below what Kenya would have to pay to sell bonds, but it will likely have to pay the money back sooner. The yield on an existing Kenyan government U.S. dollar bond maturing in 2032 was at around 14% on Friday, according to AdvantageData.
Ghana also has been effectively shut out of global bond markets this year as yields on its foreign debt topped 20%. The West African nation is negotiating a bailout with the IMF and recently approved a $750 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank.
To shore up its foreign-exchange reserves and to fund road, health and other infrastructure projects, the government also is seeking parliamentary approval for a $250 million syndicated loan from commercial banks. That five-year loan would carry an interest rate of 6.85%, plus SOFR, according to a June Ministry of Finance memorandum.
The finance ministries of Kenya and Ghana didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Analysts warn countries turning to syndicated loans could end up with larger problems in the coming years. Many developing countries face huge debt repayments before the end of the decade. Taking out shorter-term loans raises the risk countries will struggle to roll over or refinance that pile of debt.
“The terms [of syndicated loans] could be quite expensive given the short maturity and floating rate," said Moody’s Investors Service senior analyst David Rogovic.
Syndicated loan bankers argue that loans are more flexible than bonds—with ranging tenors, security requirements, and repayment conditions—which makes it easier to manage the risk for the banks. It has also become more common for at least part of loans to be guaranteed by a richer country’s export-credit agency or credit insurance.
But it isn’t without risk. Banks hold the loans directly on their balance sheets, with the amount split between several or even a dozen or more banks or financial institutions. Their profitability could take a hit if borrowers do fail to pay.
An emerging-market syndicated loan boom in the 1970s preceded the Latin American debt crisis of the 1980s. Back then, a surge in oil prices flooded banks with petrodollars—which they lent on to emerging-market governments, particularly in Latin America.
The debt binge unraveled in the early 1980s as double-digit inflation led then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker to push benchmark lending rates to nearly 20%. Emerging-markets loan costs—linked to the Fed’s rate—skyrocketed, forcing dozens of governments into restructuring. Eventually, under the so-called Brady Plan, banks agreed to forgive about $60 billion in debt.
The surge in activity is limited compared with the size of bank balance sheets but is rekindling old worries.
“Even if the bankers themselves may have forgotten the existential threat they faced in the 1980s as a result of their excessive lending to emerging-market sovereigns, their regulators may not have," said Lee Buchheit, a veteran sovereign-debt lawyer who advised many of the countries who went through restructurings in the 1980s and ‘90s.
“History teaches one inescapable lesson—whichever creditor group becomes the dominant lender to emerging-market sovereigns will, in a few years time, become the dominant sovereign debt restructurer."