Low-income nations turn to risky bank loans

Tighter monetary policy from the Fed has sapped investor demand for high-risk assets such as emerging-market bonds. The U.S. dollar is the strongest it has been in decades, making it more expensive for developing countries to pay back debts in the U.S. currency. Higher commodity prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine have fallen disproportionately hard on developing economies, where a greater share of income is spent on food.

