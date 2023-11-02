LS Ethics Committee: Opposition accuses panel chief of asking unethical questions to Mahua Moitra, storms out of meet
Opposition members and Mahua Moitra storm out of LS Ethics Committee meet, questioning the way the meeting was conducted.
The opposition members on Thursday accused the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee panel chief of asking personal, unethical questions to TMC MP Mahua Moitra in regard to the alleged cash-for-query case. Later they stormed out of the meeting and also questioned why the meeting was being conducted.