Opposition members and Mahua Moitra storm out of LS Ethics Committee meet, questioning the way the meeting was conducted.

The opposition members on Thursday accused the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee panel chief of asking personal, unethical questions to TMC MP Mahua Moitra in regard to the alleged cash-for-query case. Later they stormed out of the meeting and also questioned why the meeting was being conducted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moitra was summoned to appear before the committee to address allegations brought by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

During the hearing, she pointed out that she had not breached parliamentary rules when sharing her Parliament login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier today, the panel discussed the documents that it IT ministry for over two hours.

Sources close to the development said, as reported by Hindustan Times, some Opposition MPs, referring to the accusation that she had accepted cash in return for allowing the businessman to ask questions, pointed out, “Where is the cash?"

Opposition MPs inquired about the rules for accessing the MPs' portal. They further cited even if someone else tries to log in, the OTP approval prompt comes to the concerned MP's phone, which means no questions can be asked in Parliament without her approval. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources further said she provided details of her friendship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and claimed he had "personal reasons" to lodge a complaint.

Earlier this week, the TMC leader expressed her intention to challenge the Committee during the November 2 session, aiming to refute all accusations targeted at her suspension while underscoring that the committee did not have criminal jurisdiction.

The Trinamool Congress, which has been maintaining silence on the issue, noted that Moitra had already clarified her stance concerning the bribery allegations and would now await the results of the committee's investigation. The party framed the issue as a matter concerning her rights and privileges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, TMC minister Firhad Hakim suggested that the accusations against Moitra could be aimed at silencing her due to her outspoken criticism of the BJP government on multiple fronts.

