Khattar contributes 5.10 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

06:27 PM IST PTI

CHANDIGARH : Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Sunday gave a cheque of 5.10 lakh to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to an official statement, Khattar gave the cheque amounting Rs 5,10,000 to the committee of 'Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Tirtha Shetra Nyas Nidhi Samparan Abhiyan', Haryana.

Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dr Surendra Jain, among others were also present jon the occasion.

A portrait of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple was also presented to the chief minister, the statement said.

Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has been set up to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

