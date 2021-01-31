Khattar contributes ₹5.10 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CHANDIGARH : Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Sunday gave a cheque of ₹5.10 lakh to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Sunday gave a cheque of ₹5.10 lakh to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dr Surendra Jain, among others were also present jon the occasion.

A portrait of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple was also presented to the chief minister, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has been set up to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}