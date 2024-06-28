Macron runs France like a CEO. His customers aren’t happy.

It was against this backdrop that Macron began holding annual confabs at the Palace of Versailles, initially timing the event as a stopover for executives traveling to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. Executives ranging from Tesla’s Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, leapt at the chance to be squired through the palace’s ornate interiors where Marie-Antoinette and Louis XVI once held court. Now Macron was in charge, and his mantra echoed through the palace halls: “France is back."