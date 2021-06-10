Kolkata: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya termed former party colleague Jitin Prasada 's decision to join the BJP as a "big mistake" and said the former union minister will regret it.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "He was associated with the party for three generations. So why did he suddenly change? He should have been a little patient. His personal interest would have been the reason behind his sudden decision. It is very sad and unfortunate. It's a matter of concern. I think he made a big mistake. Later, he will realise and regret that he took a wrong decision."

"Why did Jitin Prasada do such a thing, I do not know? He was in charge of our state, campaigned in Bengal at the time of elections, and asked everyone to work against BJP. He also gave slogans, speeches against the BJP and now he joined the BJP today. I do not understand what happened," he added.

His remarks came after Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Railway Miniter Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

Jitin Prasada started his career with Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 for the first time. He was also a minister in the UPA government at the Centre.





