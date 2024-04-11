'Made govt services faceless': PM Modi spells 5 ways NDA stopped corruption

PM Modi said eliminating corruption has been a key priority of the NDA government for the last 10 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said eliminating corruption has been a key priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the last 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Hindustan’s editor in chief Shashi Shekhar, PM Modi claimed that the NDA removed the names of more than 10 crore fake beneficiaries ‘who were not even born’ from the government schemes. This saved the government saved ₹2.75 trillion.

Here are five ways PM Modi said the NDA stopped corruption: We took steps to act against corruption at several levels immediately after forming the new government in 2014.

We ended Group C and Group D interviews in central recruitments.

We started the National Single Window System for clearance in the country.

We tried to make government services as faceless as possible.

We created the DBT (direct benefit transfer) system to prevent the money of the poor from going into the pockets of middlemen. The Prime Minister also told Hindustan's editor-in-chief that he is committed to taking strict action against the corrupt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Steps are being taken even in states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power. The narratives you have heard, that it is only political corruption that we are after, are being circulated by people who are under the sword of investigative agencies," PM Modi said.

He further said that of all the corruption cases probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), only 3 per cent have people associated with politics. “The remaining 97 per cent cases are linked to officials and criminals. Action is being taken against them, too."

“Those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who are crying foul and presenting the wrong picture in front of the people. The ED has also arrested many corrupt officers," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also said that assets worth thousands of crores of corrupt bureaucrats, criminals linked to illicit funding, and drug dealers have been attached. Before 2014, the ED attached assets worth only ₹5,000 crore, whereas in the last 10 years that amount has increased to more than ₹1 trillion.

