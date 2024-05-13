Madhavi Latha checks voter ID of Muslim women at polling booth; BJP's Hyderabad candidate courts controversy
Latha cast her vote at the Amrita Vidyalayam polling station in Hyderabad and commented on the electoral process, ‘Sabka Sath mai hi Sabka Vikas Hai.’
BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, who is contesting from Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha elections, has sparked controversy following her actions in a polling booth. A video surfaced showing Latha interacting with Muslim women voters, requesting them to remove their burkhas and verify their identities against their voter ID cards.