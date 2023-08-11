The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has selected 106 potential candidates for the upcoming state assembly election. Among them, 66 will compete in BJP stronghold constituencies that the party hasn't won in the last three elections, while the remaining 40 are incumbent MLAs, sources close to the development told Hindustan Times.

The party has another 56 sitting lawmakers -- the house strength is 230 -- but it believes these MLAs need to do more before they are confirmed as candidates, the source also revealed

Notably, the party has refrained from publicly revealing the candidates' names. Kamal Nath, the MPCC president, stated that the candidates have been privately informed and public announcements are unnecessary.

In late-2018, Congress won 114 seats, forming government. In Mar 2020, 28 Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists left, toppling Kamal Nath govt and BJP returned to power after 15 months. In November 2020, BJP won 19 out of 28 by-polls. Except 15 months, BJP ruled since 2003.

How the candidates were selected?

“The candidates have been asked to start campaigning in their respective assembly seats. They were identified to end the dispute related to ticket distribution and also prevent last-minute infighting. The workers and office bearers have also been asked to support the candidates," said a second Congress leader, who too asked not to be named, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The grand old party also pointed out that selection was done after conducting detailed survey of candidates and constituencies, and also factor in caste.

“We will win this election with micro management and social engineering and that’s why candidates, who are performing the best in the survey, have been informed that their names have been finalised.," MP Congress Committee spokesperson KK Mishra said

However, the BJP mocked the decision and alleged the tickets have sold out.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)