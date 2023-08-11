Madhya Pradesh assembly polls 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates, targets BJP strongholds1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has selected 106 potential candidates for the upcoming state assembly election. Among them, 66 will compete in BJP stronghold constituencies that the party hasn't won in the last three elections, while the remaining 40 are incumbent MLAs, sources close to the development told Hindustan Times.