Madhya Pradesh BJP threatens to take action against Priyanka Gandhi over corruption claim: 'Give proof otherwise…'
Madhya Pradesh unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has warned of action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her recent post on X (formerly Twitter) alleging corruption by the government in the state. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused that the contractors in Madhya Pradesh are forced to pay commission. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra denied the allegations and sought proof.