Madhya Pradesh unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has warned of action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her recent post on X (formerly Twitter) alleging corruption by the government in the state. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused that the contractors in Madhya Pradesh are forced to pay commission. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra denied the allegations and sought proof.

As per news agency PTI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that a union of contractors has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that they receive payment for their work only after paying 50% commission.

"The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. People of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power," she said in a tweet.

'Congress playing politics with a disgusting mentality': Narottam Mishra

The allegations were not taken well by the people in government and BJP unit with MP BJP chief V D Sharma warning of legal action against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for circulating a fake letter. Home Minister Narottam Mishra also responded to the allegations and accused Congress of playing politics "with a disgusting mentality" without any issue.

"State Congress leaders first got Rahul Gandhi to lie and now got Priyanka Gandhi to make a false tweet. Priyanka ji, give proof of your tweets, otherwise, we have all options open for action," the minister said.

"This is a conspiracy and BJP will take action for this tweet under cybercrime...She will have to tell from where did she get this letter. You (Priyanka Gandhi) misled not only Madhya Pradesh, but the country on the basis of a fake letter," VD Sharma said. "Congress leadership will have to give an answer on this. We will take legal action in this regard," he added.

Congress kept up their attack against the government with MP Congress media department's chairman KK Mishra claiming that they will prove that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is corrupt. "The BJP should accept the reality, but the ruling party has been creating political terror...It is adopting unconstitutional means. We will prove that the government is corrupt," he said.

(With agency inputs)