More than a week after returning to power in Madhya Pradesh with a thumping majority, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday appointed South Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of the central state. The BJP also managed the other senior leaders well as it appointed two Deputy Chief Ministers- Rajesh Shukla and Jagdish Deora, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will take charge as the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The decision to appoint Mohan Yadav as the next Chief Minister was announced after a meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal. Mohan Yadav is reported to be backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Once sworn in, Mohan Yadav will serve as the 5th Chief Minister of BJP after Sunderlal Patwa, Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

‘Small worker of the party’

Mohan Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013, representing the Ujjain Dakshin constituency. He secured re-election in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, once again representing the Ujjain Dakshin seat. On July 2, 2020, he was sworn in as a cabinet minister within the Madhya Pradesh Government, under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," Mohan Yadav said after being named as the chief minister-elect.

Mohan Yadav's appointment as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh comes 8 days after BJP returned to power in the state by winning 163 of 230 seats in the Legislative Assembly. This was the first time in the last 20 years, that BJP decided to fight the Madhya Pradesh election without the face of a Chief Minister, and their stunning victory is seen as an indication of the rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held 14 rallies in the state.

