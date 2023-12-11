Madhya Pradesh Cabinet news: CM-elect Mohan Yadav to get Rajendra Shukla, Jagdish Devda as Deputy CMs
The decision to appoint Mohan Yadav as next Chief Minister of MP was announced after meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal and is reported to be backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)
More than a week after returning to power in Madhya Pradesh with a thumping majority, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday appointed South Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of the central state. The BJP also managed the other senior leaders well as it appointed two Deputy Chief Ministers- Rajesh Shukla and Jagdish Deora, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will take charge as the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.