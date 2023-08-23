comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 13:50:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.05 1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222.05 0.23%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.7 -0.83%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 977.35 2.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 966 1.46%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Madhya Pradesh cabinet reshuffle soon: How CM Chouhan plans to rejig his team ahead of assembly polls
Back

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was anticipated to add four new ministers to his Cabinet, aiming to address caste-based representation concerns ahead of Madhya Pradesh's upcoming elections. This move aims to balance Upper Caste and Other Backward Class leadership within the Cabinet, people close to the development revealed, as cited by Hindustan Times.  

“There is a possibility of some ministers being dropped as well," said a person, requesting anonymity.

Speculation surrounds a potential state Cabinet reshuffle to counter anti-incumbency faced by Madhya Pradesh's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party released its first list of candidates, targeting the 39 seats lost in the previous election. 

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

With intermittent rule since 2003, except for an 18-month gap (2018-2020), the BJP's dominance is challenged. These state polls, along with four others, will impact India's political climate, shaping the narrative for the 2024 national elections.

Polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, accounting for roughly 15% of India’s population, are expected to set the tone for the 2024 national elections.

The Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 but lost it in March 2020 when 22 legislators quit the party and resigned from the state assembly.

Meanwhile, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday asserted his party BJP will secure a clear majority in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and form the next government. 

Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Congress in March 2020, however, refrained from predicting the number of seats the saffron outfit will win in the year-end polls to the 230-member assembly. 

“I am not an astrologer to tell the number of seats (that BJP will win). But we will form a full majority government in the state," he told reporters here during his visit to the Gwalior-Chambal division which accounts for 34 assembly segments.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App