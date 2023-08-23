Madhya Pradesh cabinet reshuffle soon: How CM Chouhan plans to rejig his team ahead of assembly polls1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to add four new ministers to address caste-based representation concerns ahead of the state's upcoming elections.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was anticipated to add four new ministers to his Cabinet, aiming to address caste-based representation concerns ahead of Madhya Pradesh's upcoming elections. This move aims to balance Upper Caste and Other Backward Class leadership within the Cabinet, people close to the development revealed, as cited by Hindustan Times.