Home >Politics >News >Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan declares journalist as frontline workers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared all journalists as frontline workers, news agency ANI reported.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too declared working journalists of the state as 'frontline COVID warriors'

According to the state health department, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,662 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of Covid positive cases to 5,75,706.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday informed that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 for people aged 18 to 45 will be not be beginning from May 1 in Madhya Pradesh as vaccines are not available.

While speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said the state government had spoken to both the country's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech, and were informed that they would not be able to provide doses of the vaccine.



