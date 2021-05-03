According to the state health department, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,662 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of Covid positive cases to 5,75,706.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday informed that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 for people aged 18 to 45 will be not be beginning from May 1 in Madhya Pradesh as vaccines are not available.
While speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said the state government had spoken to both the country's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech, and were informed that they would not be able to provide doses of the vaccine.