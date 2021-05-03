Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan declares journalist as frontline workers

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan declares journalist as frontline workers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too declared working journalists of the state as 'frontline COVID warriors'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared all journalists as frontline workers, news agency ANI reported.

According to the state health department, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,662 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of Covid positive cases to 5,75,706.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday informed that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 for people aged 18 to 45 will be not be beginning from May 1 in Madhya Pradesh as vaccines are not available.

While speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said the state government had spoken to both the country's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech, and were informed that they would not be able to provide doses of the vaccine.

