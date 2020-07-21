Home >Politics >News >Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow earlier this month breathed his last today. Lalji Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon took to Twitter to announce his father's death.

Ashutosh Tandon said that last rites of Lalji Tandon will be performed at 4:30 pm at Gullala Ghat in Lucknow.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

He had also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha and had been a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout