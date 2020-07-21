Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow earlier this month breathed his last today. Lalji Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon took to Twitter to announce his father's death.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Ashutosh Tandon said that last rites of Lalji Tandon will be performed at 4:30 pm at Gullala Ghat in Lucknow.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

He had also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha and had been a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

