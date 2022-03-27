Madhya Pradesh govt to name schools after legends

Madhya Pradesh govt to name schools after legends1 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that after providing training to the teachers along with the necessary infrastructure, CM Rise Schools will be started
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to name the government schools after legends. In the state's cabinet meeting, Chouhan also took several other decisions on education, health, and women's empowerment.
The Chief Minister said, "CM Rise School was a revolutionary decision in the field of education. A special group of ministers was constituted to establish the credibility of government schools among the general public and to disseminate information regarding the objectives of the CM Rise School". Chouhan promised that his government will provide the necessary land to build the schools.
After providing training to the teachers along with the necessary infrastructure, CM Rise Schools will be started.
The schools will have courses for skill development, as well as, a compulsory sports teacher will be placed in these schools.
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet also discusses the condition of health infrastructure in the state. "Hospitals affiliated to the Medical College will be developed into super-specialty hospitals. There will be no shortage of necessary staff and resources to ensure the better functioning of civil and district hospitals. Sanjeevani clinics will be empowered. Camps will be organised at the district level to identify serious diseases," the state government said.
On the state's Ladli Laxmi Scheme, the CM said his government will arrange the fees for girl students for higher education.
"The ministers will keep in constant touch with the girl students of the scheme, to give them career guidance and to form Ladli Laxmi Yojana club at the village level," Chouhan said.
