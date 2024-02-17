Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath reportedly dropped "Congress" from his bio on social media platforms. Nakul Nath's move to change his bio on X fueled speculation of him and his father joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

Reaction to the reports of him joining the BJP, Kamal Nath said, "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that..."

Kamal Nath was the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and also the chief of the Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit. His son Nakul Nath is a Member of the Lok Sabha. In December last year, Kamal Nath was replaced by Jitu Patwari as the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Jan Ki Baat quoted sources as saying, "Veteran politician Kamal Nath, aged 78, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...His son Nakul Nath, is anticipated to assume a significant role within the party."

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath to 'analyse loopholes' after Congress faces defeat

Meanwhile, Kamal and Nakul Nath reached Delhi on Saturday. Aajtak quoted sources as saying that he may soon hold a meeting with top BJP leaders." As per rumours, around 10-11 MLAs may also go with Kamal Nath. On Saturday, Kamal Nath suddenly cancelled his Chhindwara tour, India TV said.

Amid these speculations, BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja posted a photo of Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath on social media and tweeted, "Jai Shri Ram".

The developments came a day after Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma claimed that several leaders were upset with the grand old party rejecting the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. He said these people should "get a chance."

When asked about speculations of Kamal Nath joining the BJP, VD Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying, “So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in the Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. .."

ALSO READ: 'Maine sauda nahi kiya': Kamal Nath recalls 2020 Madhya Pradesh political crisis, calls Shivraj Singh 'artist'

"If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh refuted the claims about Kamal and his son joining the BJP. He said, "...I had a conversation with Kamal Nath ji last night. He is in Chhindwara. He is the person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family...You cannot expect that person to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families..."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!