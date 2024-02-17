Kamal Nath, son Nakul to join BJP? Change in social media bio, BJP leader's tweet spark rumours
Is the Madhya Pradesh Congress in trouble? Several reports claimed on Saturday that Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are expected to leave for Delhi on Saturday. They might join the BJP soon, reports said.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath reportedly dropped "Congress" from his bio on social media platforms. Nakul Nath's move to change his bio on X fueled speculation of him and his father joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message