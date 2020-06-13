Madhya Pradesh likely to expand state cabinet after Rajya Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: The Madhya Pradesh government under chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will likely expand the state cabinet soon after Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled for 19 June.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to win at least two of the three seats going to polls.

The Cabinet expansion is likely aimed at rewarding some among the 22 former Congress party's members of legislative assembly (MLAs) who crossed over to BJP earlier this year led by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"The cabinet expansion will take place after Rajya Sabha elections. We want to win majority seats in Rajya Sabha and then cabinet expansion will take place. Of course, the rebel MLAs of Congress who had joined BJP will be rewarded and some of them would be given cabinet berths in the new cabinet. It is obvious that these Congress MLAs have ambition and it would be rewarded," said a senior BJP leader based in Bhopal.

Chouhan has been in touch with the central leadership of the party which wants to expand the cabinet in Madhya Pradesh after Rajya Sabha polls.

"There are 24 vacant seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that will go to polls soon. The newly inducted MLAs of Congress who had resigned from their post after the rebellion would get 6 months time to be elected again once they join the cabinet. We are confident that these Congress leaders would again get elected and return to the assembly. The mass support of these MLAs along with the organisational strength of BJP would help these leaders in the by-elections," said the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress party has also seen former BJP leaders joining the party. An MP and a former MLA of BJP recently joined Congress party in the state and both are likely to be fielded as candidates in by-polls. In the past few months, some sitting and former BJP corporators too had joined Congress.

"Most of these leaders are very senior and they feel in the next round of elections they would not get a chance in BJP to contest. Another reason is that with by-polls approaching a section of fence sitters in BJP are of the view that we would do well and that if they have to make a shift it should happen before bypolls," a senior Congress office bearer from Madhya Pradesh said requesting anonymity.

Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, Congress has maintained that unlike Gujarat none of its MLAs would defect in Madhya Pradesh. The party has faced similar problems in Rajasthan and shifted its MLAs to a resort.

